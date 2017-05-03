15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Aware

Free perinatal mental health support sessions launched in city

By GBFM News
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 4:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Women in Galway will be able to avail of free perinatal support in a group setting from this evening.

University Hospital Galway has teamed up with AWARE to offer the sessions at Unit 8 Merlin Park Hospital each Wednesday from 7.30p.m, starting tonight.

Postnatal depression is now referred to as perinatal depression because it’s recognised that many women experience depression during pregnancy as well as after the birth of their child.

Perinatal refers to the period during pregnancy and one year after birth.

New and expectant mothers who want to attend the free sessions don’t need a referral to attend.

Chair of the Perinatal Mental Health Group at UHG, Deirdre Naughton explains how the support groups can help women with depression and anxiety.

