Free parking in county tomorrow for European Mobility Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several streets in the city will close to traffic for several hours tomorrow to mark European Mobility Week, while there will be free parking in county towns

The annual campaign across the EU aims to promote greater use of more sustainable and shared forms of transport and a reduction in our carbon footprint.

Forster Street, Eglinton Street and Williamsgate Street will be closed to all traffic except public transport and taxis tomorrow between 10am and 2pm.

The City Council is advising that alternative routes will be signposted on the day.

Other measures being undertaken by the local authority to support European Mobility Week include the launch of a Go Car pilot rental scheme and the expansion of the Coke Zero bike scheme.

Meanwhile, Galway County Council is set to offer free parking at all it’s car parks tomorrow to mark European Mobility Week.

Pupils in Athenry are also doing their part for the initiative – with children attending the town’s three national schools set to walk to school from Kenny Park alongside members of the Galway All Ireland hurling teams.

Further information on all activities taking place this week can be found on mobilityweek.eu