FREE Junior Mixed Relay at Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon

As the clock ticks ever closer to the biggest triathlon festival in the West of Ireland in 2017 next weekend, Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon are offering FREE entry to their Junior Mixed Relay event on Sunday 28th May.

With a jam packed schedule of triathlon racing across the 2 days on the grounds of the stunning, lakeshore estate in Galway, the Junior Mixed Relay for 8 – 12 year olds provides the opportunity for the younger generation to whet their appetite for some short and fun racing in a team based event. The Mixed Team Relay, a new triathlon race format is highly likely to be introduced to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Each child in a team of 4 (with no specific gender split required) will complete a 150m swim, 2km bike & 600m run within the grounds of the picturesque Estate in a relay format. Use the code FREEMIXEDRELAY to register for the Junior Mixed Relay on Sunday 28th May

For more information on all the events and activities go to www.loughcutratri.ie