The Keith Finnegan Show

Free high speed public WiFi being rolled out in city centre

By GBFM News
August 30, 2017

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Free high-speed public wifi is being rolled out in the city centre.

The ‘digital corridor’ is an initiative between Magnet network and the Galway business community to provide free internet in the heart of the city.

It currently covers the Spanish Arch, Shop Street and William Street – and will shortly be extended to cover High Street, Quay Street and Eyre Square.

The project is being financed by local businesses who pay to advertise on the login page of devices using the free wifi service.

When fully operational, the high-speed service will be able to cater for over one thousand connections at the same time.

Philip Clapperton of Magnet Networks says they want to provide the service in all city centre areas.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
