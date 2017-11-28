15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Frances Fitzgerald to resign this afternoon preventing Christmas election

By GBFM News
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is to announce her resignation this afternoon.

She made her intentions known at this morning’s cabinet meeting.

It’s expected Frances Fitzgerald will announce her resignation this afternoon in the Dáil – staving off a Christmas general election.

It follows her handling of the Garda whistleblower controversy over emails sent to the department of Justice outlining the planned legal strategy against whistleblower Maurice McCabe

Her resignation comes just hours ahead of a planned motion of no confidence in Frances Fitzgerald from Fianna Fáil, a motion that would have toppled the government

Instead it’s expected the Tánaiste will announce her resignation in the Dáil this afternoon.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
