Frances Fitzgerald opens city based Metlife technology campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald has this afternoon officially opened MetLifes’s new Global Technology Campus in the city.

The new office will employ around 200 skilled IT professionals when at full capacity.

MetLife is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management.

The Galway Global Technology Campus features work and collaboration spaces, informal meeting rooms, writable walls and integrated video conferencing which connects employees worldwide.

Other amenities available onsite include adjustable sit-stand desks, meditation room, two outdoor atria provide access to nature, a games room and outdoor bicycle racks.