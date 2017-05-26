15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Four weeks until crunch hearing on Apple Athenry data centre

By GBFM News
May 26, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commercial Court is expected to make a decision in exactly four weeks time on Apple’s plans for an 850 million euro data centre in Athenry.

In March, judgement was reserved in the case of the Judicial Review against the planned development.

A date has now been set for the case to return before the court.

Three objectors – local residents Sinéad Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly, and Wicklow landowner Brian McDonagh – asked the High Court for a judicial review on environmental grounds.

Apple was subsequently successful in applying to have the case fast-tracked through the commercial court.

In February, one of three requests for a judicial review was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The request, brought by Wicklow resident Brian McDonagh, was dismissed – as the court concluded that he did not have significant grounds for appeal.

The locals’ judicial review case will return to the Commercial Court on the 23rd of June, when a court decision on whether the development can go ahead is expected to be made.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
