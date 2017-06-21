Four An Post Chain Reaction riders announced for Irish National Championships

Fresh from their busy race schedule, Matthew Teggart, Damien Shaw, Connor Hennebry and Sean McKenna of the An Post Chain Reaction team will return to Ireland from Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th June for the Irish National Cycling Championships.

Since overcoming an injury in the early part of the season, Matthew Teggart is having a successful run of form, including a stage three victory and a top ten general classification (GC) at An Post Rás during May. The Banbridge native will race alongside Irish compatriot Damien Shaw, who finished fifth and best of the Irish riders in the general classification of An Post Rás. Team mates Sean McKenna, who placed 15th overall in the An Post Rás GC and Connor Hennebry will also line out at this weekend’s National Cycling Championships.

The weekend is set to be an exciting one with Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing), the current champion, coming home to defend his National Champion title. Other big names are also about to descend on the sunny southeast to compete for the 2017 jersey.

Among them are three former An Post Chain Reaction riders, Ryan Mullen (Cannondale Drapac), Sam Bennett (Bora Hansgrohe) and Matt Brammeier (Aqua Blue Sport). The start list also includes U23 elite internationals Eddie Dunbar (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Michael O’Loughlin (Team Wiggins).

With a stellar line up, the four Irish riders from the current An Post Chain Reaction outfit have plenty of motivation to perform over nine laps of a 19.5km circuit (175.9km) The 2017 route is a loop of Wexford town, which encompasses short climbs and fast flats.

Connor Hennebry, Damien Shaw and Sean McKenna will compete in the Elite Men’s Road Race category on Sunday 25th June, while Matthew Teggart is racing in the U23 category. The Elite Women’s Road Race also takes place this Sunday on a 97.6km circuit (five laps).

Commenting on the chances of the team’s Irish riders in this year’s Irish National Cycling Championships, Team Manager Kurt Bogaerts said:

“It is great to be back in Ireland for the National Championships. Our riders are in good form so I am expecting big results from all of them.”