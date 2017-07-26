Four Galway water treatment plants still in need of upgrade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four water treatment plants across Galway, which serve over 11,000 people, are still in need of an upgrade.

The figure has been revealed in light of the ongoing water outage in Meath and Louth.

Nationally, Irish Water has to replace almost 1,300km of mains pipes to prevent cut-offs to some of the country’s biggest towns and cities.

According to the Irish Independent, the utility has identified 1,000km of cast-iron and asbestos pipeline which needs to be replaced before 2021, with another 300km also at risk of failure.