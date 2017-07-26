15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Four Galway water treatment plants still in need of upgrade

By GBFM News
July 26, 2017

Time posted: 8:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four water treatment plants across Galway, which serve over 11,000 people, are still in need of an upgrade.

The figure has been revealed in light of the ongoing water outage in Meath and Louth.

Nationally, Irish Water has to replace almost 1,300km of mains pipes to prevent cut-offs to some of the country’s biggest towns and cities.

According to the Irish Independent, the utility has identified 1,000km of cast-iron and asbestos pipeline which needs to be replaced before 2021, with another 300km also at risk of failure.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tuam court sittings to move to new location this Autumn
July 26, 2017
Tuam court sittings to move to new location this Autumn
July 25, 2017
Corrib Great Southern Hotel owners to be hit with 112 thousand euro annual levy
July 25, 2017
Education Minister applies for permission for new Claregalway schools buildings

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 25, 2017
Galway Under 16 Ladies Ready For All-Ireland Final Date With Cork
July 25, 2017
THREE SILVER FOR IRELAND IN EURO SCHOOLBOY FINALS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK