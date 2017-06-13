Four Galway selfie enthusiasts suffer fractures in one week last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four people in Galway broke their wrist in one week last year while taking selfies.

The finding published in the Irish Medical Journal reveals that the injuries were incurred on the opposite arm to that holding the phone.

This suggests the selfie enthusiast was trying to save their phone when the fracture took place.

One of the four incidents involved a teenage girl who collided with her friend while on a trampoline.

Researchers at the Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery at UHG report that all the fractures were the same involving broken wrists.