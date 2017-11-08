15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Four county areas earmarked for wastewater improvements

By GBFM News
November 8, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four areas in the county have been identified as having either no wastewater treatment facilities, or preliminary treatment only.

In these areas, untreated sewage can end up in waterways as a result of outfalls or insufficient treatment processes.

As a result of a nationwide project, Irish Water has earmarked Spiddal, Roundstone, Carraroe and Ahascragh for improvement works.

Engineers have been appointed to design and plan the necessary works to ensure adequate treatment of wastewater.

It’s envisaged that planning, design and construction will take up to four years, to be completed by 2021.

Planning applications are expected to be submitted to the county council early next year.

