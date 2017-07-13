Four councillors pledge to vote against rezoning of Westwood Hotel site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four city councillors have pledged to support a local campaign to save the Westwood Hotel in Newcastle.

A public meeting took place last evening in Bushypark to discuss the campaign.

The Westwood Hotel has been purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund – which ultimately plans to replace the hotel with high-end student accomodation.

Business will continue as normal until January – after which point the new owners hope to demolish the current building and construct accommodation to cater for up to 400 students.

Local residents are unhappy with the proposed development.

Councillors Ollie Crowe, Peter Keane, Frank Fahy and Mark Lohan have all pledged to vote against any re-zoning of the site.