Former Piscatorial School at The Claddagh to become offices

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former school at The Claddagh in the city looks set to be transformed into offices.

Piscatorial Developments Limited has been granted planning permission to redevelop the former Piscatorial School at Claddagh Quay.

The former school dates back to the 1800s and was owned by the Dominican Order before it was sold.

It subsequently housed a primary school and social welfare services.

Planners have granted permission for the transformation of the old school building into offices.

The works will also include refurbishment and conservation works.

The redevelopment can go ahead subject to 20 planning conditions one of which requires a contribution of 20 thousand euro from the developer to the city council towards the provision of public transport facilities.

Also an archaeological assessment must be carried out before work begins and an information plaque must be erected at the property explaining the historical context of the Piscatorial School and its location.