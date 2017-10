Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Literary & Debating Society at NUI Galway will host a debate on Irish neutrality this week.

The society says the issue is important at the moment amid a push for greater military European co-operation.

Guest speakers on the issue will be independent historian, Dr. Seán Ó Duibhir and Dr. Martin Mansergh, a former advisor to Bertie Ahern on the Northern Ireland peace process.

The debate will get underway at 8p.m tomorrow at the Kirwan Theatre in the concourse at NUIG.