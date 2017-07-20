Former Moycullen au pair arrested at Dublin Airport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Moycullen family say they are ‘distraught’ following the arrest of their former au pair at Dublin airport.

24- year old Paloma Aparezida Silva-Carvalho from Brazil previously worked as an au pair for the Muller-Wieland family.

Ms. Silva-Carvalho returned to Ireland this week to visit her former employers in Moycullen but was arrested at Dublin Airport as gardaí believed she had come to work illegally.

She was on a flight from Switzerland where she had been visiting her fiance.

The 24-year old looked after 2 children in the Muller-Wieland household between March 2015 and September 2016.

During that time, she had a visa to work and study she studied english in Galway city.

She returned to Brazil within her permitted time and was returning to Moycullen this week for a two month holiday and had booked a return flight to Brazil for September.

After her detention at Dublin Airport she was taken to Dóchas women’s prison at Mountjoy.

She was later given leave to visit Ireland for 10 days, even though Brazilian nationals don’t need a visa to visit Ireland for up to 90 days.

According to today’s Irish Times, Ms. Silva-Carvahlo went straight back to the airport to leave Ireland as soon as possible due to the trauma she suffered.