15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Former Moycullen au pair arrested at Dublin Airport

By GBFM News
July 20, 2017

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Moycullen family say they are ‘distraught’ following the arrest of their former au pair at Dublin airport.

24- year old Paloma Aparezida Silva-Carvalho from Brazil previously worked as an au pair for the Muller-Wieland family.

Ms. Silva-Carvalho returned to Ireland this week to visit her former employers in Moycullen but was arrested at Dublin Airport as gardaí believed she had come to work illegally.

She was on a flight from Switzerland where she had been visiting her fiance.

The 24-year old looked after 2 children in the Muller-Wieland household between March 2015 and September 2016.

During that time, she had a visa to work and study she studied english in Galway city.

She returned to Brazil within her permitted time and was returning to Moycullen this week for a two month holiday and had booked a return flight to Brazil for September.

After her detention at Dublin Airport she was taken to Dóchas women’s prison at Mountjoy.

She was later given leave to visit Ireland for 10 days, even though Brazilian nationals don’t need a visa to visit Ireland for up to 90 days.

According to today’s Irish Times, Ms. Silva-Carvahlo went straight back to the airport to leave Ireland as soon as possible due to the trauma she suffered.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Thursday 20th July, 2017 
Accident report criticises operation of Inis Oirr Pier
July 20, 2017
Terryland to host traditional meadow mowing event
July 20, 2017
NUI Galway research could lead to Huntington’s disease breakthrough
July 20, 2017
NUI Galway had lowest proportion of women at professor grade

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 20, 2017
Galway Minor Hurling team named to play Clare
July 20, 2017
Galway v Donegal – Kevin Walsh looks ahead
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK