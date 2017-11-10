Former Mother Hubbards site outside Oranmore to become pre-school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former licenced premises at the old Dublin Road outside Oranmore, is to be transformed into a pre-school.

Brian Henehan has been given the green light to change the use of part of an existing commerical premises in Moyvilla.

The site about 7 kilometres from Craughwell, previously contained Mother Hubbards.

An children’s language pre-school currently operates on site.

The development will involve minor alterations to the building, and the provision of an external play area.

Permission’s been granted with 12 conditions attached, one stipulates that the pre-school can only operate from 7.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday.

Photo – Google Maps