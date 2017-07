Galway Bay fm newsroom – A West Belfast MLA and former hunger striker will address a city meeting this weekend. (Sat 29/7)

Pat Sheehan spent 55 days on hunger strike in Long Kesh prison outside Belfast in 1981.

He’ll address the Sinn Féin event in memory of Volunteer Tony D’Arcy who died on hunger strike in St Bricin’s Military Hospital in the 1940s.

The event takes place at 8 tomorrow night at the Radisson Hotel.