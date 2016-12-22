15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Former hotel site in Salthill could become carpark

By GBFM News
December 22, 2016

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a pay and display car park at the former site of the Sacre Coeur Hotel in Salthill.

Rockport Limited has applied for planning permission for a temporary car park at the site in Lenaboy Gardens.

The former Sacre Coeur Hotel was demolished earlier this year after it was damaged by a fire.

Rockport Limited now plans to develop a car park on the brownfield site for a period of 5 years.

It would have 61 car spaces, 2 disabled spaces, lighting, CCTV and 5 pay & display machines.

It would also involve landscaping and paving, new boundary treatments and signage.

A decision is due from the city council in January.

