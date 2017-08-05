Former high level UN official to address city peace event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former Assistant Secretary General to the UN will be in the city this weekend for an event to mark the anniversay of the bombing of Hiroshima.

In 1990, after 35 years in the role, Denis Halliday resigned his position over what he described as genocidal sanctions imposed on Iraq.

He’ll be the keynote speaker tomorrow at the Hiroshima Peace Event taking place in Eyre Square, organised by the Galway Alliance Against War.

It aims to remember the bombing of Hiroshima on August 6th, 1945 and raise awareness of the growing dangers of nuclear conflict.

The Hiroshima Peace Event will take place at Eyre Square at 1pm tomorrow.

Former Assistant UN Secretary General Denis Halliday says nuclear weapons have only been used once – on Japan in 1945 – but remain a real threat.