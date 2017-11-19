15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Former GBFM journalist Ken Kelly honoured for contributions spanning several decades

November 19, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Retired Galway Bay fm journalist Ken Kelly was among 16 national and regional journalists honored by the National Union of Journalists over the weekend.

Ballinasloe native Ken was awarded Lifetime Membership of the NUJ, an accolade reserved for those who have been members of the union for 40 years or more.

The well-known journalist and broadcaster worked with Galway Bay fm news from the establishment of the station in 1990 until his retirement in 2015.

Ken joined the NUJ in the early 1960s and worked as a freelance journalist for national and local newspapers, as well as national broadcaster RTE.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Kelly said he was very proud to receive recognition for his decades of commitment to the profession.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
