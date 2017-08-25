Former Galway star Ollie Canning to host the latest Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour on the eve of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

Galway stalwart to relive magical memories in GAA HQ

Ollie Canning, Galway legend, and brother to Seamús, Frank, Davy, Ivan, Deirdre, and modern day hurling hero, Joe Canning, is the latest GAA star to host the Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour series at Croke Park. Ollie’s tour will very fittingly take place on, Saturday 2nd of September, the eve of the 2017 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final which will see the Tribesmen take on Waterford in the hope of securing the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1988.

The former Galway captain has All-Ireland medals at minor and U-21 level and represented his county in two All-Ireland senior finals in 2001 and 2005. He also has three National League titles and two Railway Cup medals. Over the course of his inter-county career, Ollie was also awarded four All-Stars for his contribution to his county.

After a 15-year service, the sturdy corner back hung up his inter-county boots in 2010, but has continued to play with his club, Portumna, where he captained the team to All-Ireland senior success in 2008, 2009 and 2014.

Ollie’s tour will offer fans a once-in-a-life time opportunity to see Croke Park alongside one of a Tribesmen great. Due to popular demand, tickets for Ollie’s tour are limited. For information on how to book tickets to Ollie’s tour log on to www.Crokepark.ie/legends. Bord Gáis Energy customers can win tickets for all Legends Tours by signing up to the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club (bordgaisenergyrewards.ie).

Speaking ahead of the Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour, Ollie Canning said: “What a day to be hosting a tour in Croke Park, the eve of the biggest day of the year, the All-Ireland Final!

“I’m so excited to bring this small group of GAA fans on a behind-the-scenes tour around the stadium, and hope they’ll enjoy the tale or two I have planned to share with them.”

“As a player, you seldom sit back and appreciate how special it is to be involved in days like the All-Ireland final. You’re usually focusing on the job to be done on the pitch. So it’s great that Bord Gáis Energy and the GAA Museum are giving players and fans the chance to be part of this unique experience.”

“I hope the folks on the tour enjoy themselves and, more importantly, I hope Galway get over the line in the final!”

These tours were first introduced in 2008 and continue to provide fans with an unforgettable opportunity to hear memories and anecdotes first hand from their GAA heroes.

All Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tours include a trip to the GAA Museum, which is home to many exclusive exhibits, including the official GAA Hall of Fame and the new Imreoir to Bainisteoir exhibition, celebrating those who have won All-Ireland senior titles as player and then manager.