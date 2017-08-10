Former Galway hurler Tony Keady dies at the age of 53

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former Galway hurler Tony Keady has died at the age of 53.

The Killimordaly native passed away at UHG last night following a sudden illness.

Tony Keady, who was living in Frenchfort Oranmore and working as a caretaker at Calasanctius College, is survived by his wife Margaret and their four children.

The double All-Ireland winner played hurling with his local club Killimordaly, and was a member of the Galway senior inter-county team in the 1980s and 1990s.

He got his first taste of major success in 1985 when Galway defeated reigning champions Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Tony Keady was in attendance at Croke Park on Sunday as the Galway senior hurling team won a place in this year’s All Ireland final.