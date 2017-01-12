15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Former Cycling Ireland President to Run for Position on Board of Olympic Council

By Sport GBFM
January 12, 2017

Cycling Ireland is delighted to announce that its former President PJ Nolan will be running for a position on the Board of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) as an Executive Member. The Navan Road Club man served as the President of Cycling Ireland from 2000 – 2004, and successfully secured nomination from the Board of Cycling Ireland to run for one of the seven available Executive Member positions on the OCI.

Cycling Ireland’s President Ciaran McKenna is delighted to welcome the calibre of PJ Nolan as the Cycling Ireland nominee for a position on the OCI, “PJ will bring a fresh impetus to the OCI, his wealth of knowledge of cycling from grass roots up to international level, and his communication skills will be well served on the new OCI Board, if elected.”

PJ Nolan, who has been RTE’s cycling commentator for the last five Olympic Games, issued a statement saying, “I am honoured to be given this opportunity by Cycling Ireland and I will endeavour to the best of my ability to represent the best interests of the OCI and Cycling Ireland if I am fortunate enough to be elected to the Olympic Council. I feel that the OCI has huge potential in terms of promoting the image of Olympic Sport and the recent controversy can be turned into an opportunity to show a new, fresh insight into how people can identify with the Olympic Games.”

The OCI EGM takes place on the 9th February 2017.

