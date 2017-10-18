15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Former CIA advisor to White House to give city speech on Donald Trump

October 18, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former top CIA advisor to the White House will give a public talk in the city this weekend on Donald Trump and the potential for nuclear war.

Ray McGovern served as a CIA analyst for 27 years from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George Bush Senior.

Mr. McGovern, whose grandmother was born in Woodford, believes that tensions today under Donald Trump are at their highest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In January 2003, he co-founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity to expose the use of false intelligence to justify foreign wars.

Ray McGovern will give a public lecture on President Trump and the threat of nuclear war at Richardsons at Eyre Square on Sunday afternoon at 3.

Niall Farrell of Galway Alliance Against War says it’s a rare opportunity to hear such a highly qualified speaker.

