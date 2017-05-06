Forest walk in Portumna in bid to promote positive mental health

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A forest walk in Portumna will take place tomorrow as part of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Green Ribbon Campaign (7/5).

The initiative, organised by Sea Change and involving Coillte, aims to get people talking openly about mental health problems.

IFA President Joe Healy says the series of walks nationwide offer a great chance to take time out with family and friends in beautiful surrounds.

The Let’s Talk and Walk event will get underway at 3p.m tomorrow at Coillte Forest Park, Portumna.