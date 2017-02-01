15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Salthillnews

Foreign Affairs minister to address city meeting on impact of BREXIT

By GBFM News
February 1, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Foreign Affairs minister will visit the city on Monday week for a public meeting on the impact of BREXIT. (13/2)

The meeting has been organised by Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton with a view to providing information and advice to Galway businesses and residents.

Minister Charlie Flanagan will deliver the keynote speech, and the event will also be addressed by Alan Aherne, Director of the Whitaker Institute and Professor of Economics at NUI Galway.

The meeting, which will be chaired by NUI Galway president Dr Jim Browne, takes place at the Salthill Hotel at 8pm on Monday the 13th of February.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Evidence continues in Ballinasloe lotto dispute case
lotto-news
January 31, 2017
Evidence continues in Ballinasloe lotto dispute case
news-farm-farming-hay-bale
January 31, 2017
Galway farmers promised weekly run of GLAS payments following protest outside Dáil
An-Garda-Siochana
January 31, 2017
Gardai renew appeal for information after Kinvara hit and run

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
16 October 2016; The St. Thomas squad before the start of the Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final game between Gort and St.Thomas at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
January 31, 2017
St Thomas Ready For All-Ireland Club Semi-Final
IRELAND WOMENS RUGBY
January 31, 2017
Six Connacht Players Named In Irish Women’s Squad To Face Scotland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK