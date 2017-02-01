Foreign Affairs minister to address city meeting on impact of BREXIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Foreign Affairs minister will visit the city on Monday week for a public meeting on the impact of BREXIT. (13/2)

The meeting has been organised by Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton with a view to providing information and advice to Galway businesses and residents.

Minister Charlie Flanagan will deliver the keynote speech, and the event will also be addressed by Alan Aherne, Director of the Whitaker Institute and Professor of Economics at NUI Galway.

The meeting, which will be chaired by NUI Galway president Dr Jim Browne, takes place at the Salthill Hotel at 8pm on Monday the 13th of February.