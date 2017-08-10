15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Foetal abnormality scans offered to majority of Galway’s pregnant women

By GBFM News
August 10, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All pregnant women who attend UHG are offered a foetal anomaly scan, which is used to detect fatal foetal abnormalities and other medical issues.

Around half of pregnant women attending Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe receive the scan, based on risk factors including family history, maternal age or existing medical conditions.

The statistics follow the revelation that one in four Irish maternity units don’t offer scans for fatal foetal abnormalities.

The tests to discover whether babies have life-threatening defects have been recommended by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists since the year 2000.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Saolta Hospitals Group says a series of scans and tests are available to pregnant women when recommended on medical grounds.

 

 

