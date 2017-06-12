Focus meeting in Loughrea in bid to maximise spin off from Wild Atlantic Way

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A focus group will meet in Loughrea tomorrow to discuss ways to maximise opportunities from the Wild Atlantic Way.

The meeting is led by Loughrea Tourism Group in association with Failte Ireland.

It aims to discuss ways to highlight local attractions, activities and accommodation providers in the Loughrea and Craughwell areas.

The gathering takes place in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa at 9.30 tomorrow morning.

Loughrea area councillor Shane Donnellan is one of the local organisers.