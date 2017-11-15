Flying Club granted lease of lands at Galway Airport site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Flying Club has been granted a temporary lease of lands at the Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

The agreement will grant the use of limited facilities, including the runway, at the site in Carnmore while a development process continues on the future of the site.

Several options are still being assessed – but a return to commercial aviation has been all but ruled out.

The former Galway Airport site at Carnmore spans 115 acres and was purchased as a ‘brownfield’ site in a joint venture between the City and County Council.

The cost was just over one million euro – a price tag long described as negligent in comparison to the huge potential on offer for the future development of the region.

City Councillors have now voted to grant a temporary lease of one year to Galway Flying Club to continue using the site for aviation activity.

They’ll have the use of the land, runway, part of the carpark and flying club building.

However, discussions over the future development of the site will continue during that time

A tendering process is ongoing for the use of the hangars for creative use, such as a television and production hub.