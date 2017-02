Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of more than 100 thousand euro has been sanctioned for two flood relief projects in the county.

Minister for the Office of Public Works, Seán Canney says 40 thousand euro has been approved for the construction of concrete walls, sumps and the removal of fences and walls at Caheroyn Avenue in Athenry.

A further 63 thousand euro has been approved for the construction of walls, drains and the replacement of pipes as well as road reinstatement at Lowville, Ahascragh.