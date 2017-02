Fixtures Announced For Collingwood Cup

MONDAY FEBRUARY 20

Irish Universities Collingwood Cup

(First Round)

Royal College of Surgeons v DCU, Maynooth University North Campus All Weather (11.0)

NUI Galway v Mary Immaculate College, Maynooth University North Campus All Weather (2.30)

Trinity College Dublin v Ulster University, Leixlip Utd FC All Weather (2.30).

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21

Irish Universities Collingwood Cup

(Quarter Finals)

NUI Galway/Mary Immaculate College v Royal College of Surgeons/DCU, Maynooth University, North Campus- Pitch 2 (11.0)

Trinity College Dublin/Ulster University v UCC, Maynooth Town FC, Rathcoffey Rd (11.0)

UCD v Queens University Belfast, Leixlip Utd FC (2.30)

Maynooth University v University of Limerick, Maynooth University North Campus- Pitch 1 (2.30).

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22

Irish Universities Collingwood Cup

(Semi Finals)

NUI Galway/Mary Immaculate College or Royal College of Surgeons/DCU v Trinity College Dublin/Ulster University or UCC, Maynooth University North Campus-Pitch 2 (2.30)

UCD or Queens University Belfast v Maynooth University or University of Limerick, Maynooth University North Campus- Pitch 1 (2.30)

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 23

Irish Universities Collingwood Cup

(Final)

Maynooth University North Campus- Pitch 1 (2.30).