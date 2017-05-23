Five stars from Galway honoured for EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Championship displays

EirGrid, proud sponsors of the U21 All-Ireland Football Championship, today revealed details of the top 21 players of this year’s competition through the ‘EirGrid 21 U21 Awards’ with Aaron Byrne from Dublin awarded the EirGrid U21 Player of the Year.

All-Ireland finalists Galway have five players selected as recipients of the ‘EirGrid 21 U21 Awards’. Galway reached their first final since 2013, and their efforts have been reflected with Ronán Ó Beoláin, Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Cillian McDaid, Peter Cooke and captain Michael Daly all receiving recognition.

Dublin made history this year by not only claiming their fourth successive EirGrid U21 Leinster title, but by capturing the U21 All-Ireland title for the third time in six years. The champions have eight players included (Evan Comerford, Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy, Cillian O’Shea, Brian Howard, Aaron Byrne, Con O’Callaghan and Glenn O’Reilly). Three awards go to Ulster champions Donegal (Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Michael Carroll and Michael Langan). Kerry also have three recipients (Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Andrew Barry and Matthew Flaherty) of the award.

Offaly, who reached their first provincial final since 2007, are represented by Shane Tierney, while Sligo’s Darragh Cummins has received an award for his impressive efforts in the Connacht Championship.

These awards, now in their final year, are run by EirGrid to recognise the outstanding talent at this age grade. The Gaelic Writers Association and EirGrid ambassador Seán Cavanagh selected the top 21 players of the Championship with the EirGrid U21 Player of the Year chosen through a

public vote.

EirGrid U21 Football Player of the Year 2017

EirGrid are proud to announce Aaron Byrne as the EirGrid U21 Football Player of the Year 2017 with a total of 4,315 votes across all social media platforms. Congratulations are still in order for both Dublin’s Brian Howard and Galway’s Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh who were deservingly shortlisted for their outstanding performances in the 2017 championship.

Aaron Byrne was an impressive stand-out player on a dominating Dublin team that took to every game with a noted collective approach. Aaron also won the EirGrid U21 Player of the Province for Leinster. These awards will have rounded off a great year for Aaron as Dublin claimed their first All-Ireland title since 2014.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Aogán Ó Fearghail said: “I’d like to congratulate all of the 21 nominees following this year’s EirGrid U21 Football Championship. Dublin were the victors in the All-Ireland Final, but many teams achieved success over the course of the campaign so I would like to again pay tribute to all management teams and players who took took part in the competition.

“2017 was historic as it was the final occasion this competition was played at the U21 age grade. These players from across the country should be proud to be named in this group as their names and achievements will now forever be associated in the history books with this superb competition. Comhghairdeas le gach duine.”

Valerie Hedin, External Communications Manager, EirGrid commented;

“We are delighted to honour the top 21 performers in what was the last Championship at the U21 age grade and congratulations to Dublin’s Aaron been awarded the EirGrid U21 Player of the Year for the 2017 championship. While we were blown away by the character and effort of many team performances this year, it is always nice to be able to recognise the individual feats throughout the campaign.

“The talent displayed proves how competitive and exciting this Championship is and we look forward to a new chapter at U20 level. Well done to all our winners and thank you for making the last EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Championship such an outstanding competition.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the families, coaches, trainers and clubs of all of our winners in helping these players perform to the best of their abilities. I have no doubt our award winners will excel at senior level in the coming years and, on behalf of EirGrid, I wish them every success.”

EirGrid 21 U21’s

GOALKEEPERS

· Evan Comerford – Dublin

· Ronán Ó Beoláin – Galway

DEFENDERS

· Eoin Murchan – Dublin

· Cian Murphy – Dublin

· Cillian O’Shea – Dublin

· Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh – Galway

· Cillian McDaid – Galway

· Brian Ó Beaglaoich – Kerry

· Eoghan Bán Gallagher – Donegal

MIDFIELDERS

· Brian Howard – Dublin

· Andrew Barry – Kerry

· Peter Cooke – Galway

· Darragh Cummins – Sligo

FORWARDS

· Aaron Byrne – Dublin

· Con O’Callaghan – Dublin

· Glenn O’Reilly – Dublin

· Michael Carroll – Donegal

· Michael Langan – Donegal

· Michael Daly – Galway

· Matthew Flaherty – Kerry

· Shane Tierney – Offaly