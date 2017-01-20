15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-garda

Five people hospitalised following crashes in Athenry and Tuam

By GBFM News
January 20, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five people have been hospitalised following two seperate crashes in the county overnight.

A driver and three passengers were taken to hospital after the car in which they were travelling hit a wall at the Ballygaddy Road in Tuam just before midnight.

At around 1am, emergency services were called to the scene of another single vehicle crash at Derrydonnell.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí say no-one sustained serious injures in the incidents.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Health Minister to reschedule cancelled visit to UHG
simon-harris
January 20, 2017
Health Minister to reschedule cancelled visit to UHG
gbfm-news-sean-kyne
January 19, 2017
High level meeting to discuss ongoing N59 controversy
news-menlo
January 19, 2017
Public meeting to discuss proposed changes to Menlo Park roundabout

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
ST BRIGID'S LOUGHREA
January 19, 2017
St Brigid’s Loughrea Wins Historic All-Ireland Volleyball Treble
19 January 2017; Bord Gáis Energy was today announced as official sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship for the next three years. The sponsorship expands the companys long standing association with the GAA as they also continue to sponsor the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Championship and the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours at Croke Park. The new sponsorship allows Bord Gáis Energy to develop even more great GAA rewards for customers all over the country who are members of the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club. This will include direct access to tickets for Senior Hurling Championship matches. Pictured at the launch is Dave Kirwan, Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy, and Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Aogán Ó Fearghail, holding the Liam MacCarthy Cup, with players, from left, Galway star Joe Canning, Cork star Patrick Horgan, Kilkenny star Paul Murphy, Dublin star Liam Rushe, and Tipperary star Seamus Callinan. Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
January 19, 2017
Galway’s Joe Canning helps announce Bord Gáis Energy as new GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK