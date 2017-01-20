Five people hospitalised following crashes in Athenry and Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five people have been hospitalised following two seperate crashes in the county overnight.

A driver and three passengers were taken to hospital after the car in which they were travelling hit a wall at the Ballygaddy Road in Tuam just before midnight.

At around 1am, emergency services were called to the scene of another single vehicle crash at Derrydonnell.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí say no-one sustained serious injures in the incidents.