Five locations across city and county searched in investigation led by Gardai and Criminal Assets Bureau

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five locations across the city and county have been searched as part of an investigation led by Galway Gardai and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

A file will now be prepared for consideration of the Criminal Assets Bureau officer.

Officers from Galway Garda detective unit were assisted by members of the Criminal Assets Bureau today in the search of five locations.

These included two solicitors’ offices, one accountant’s office and two private residences.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cash and jewellery.