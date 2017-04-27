15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

gbfm-news-garda

Five locations across city and county searched in investigation led by Gardai and Criminal Assets Bureau

By GBFM News
April 27, 2017

Time posted: 1:58 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five locations across the city and county have been searched as part of an investigation led by Galway Gardai and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

A file will now be prepared for consideration of the Criminal Assets Bureau officer.

Officers from Galway Garda detective unit were assisted by members of the Criminal Assets Bureau today in the search of five locations.

These included two solicitors’ offices, one accountant’s office and two private residences.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cash and jewellery.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday April 27th 2017
Another high level meeting on Galway traffic crisis
gbfm-news-gmit
April 27, 2017
High drop-out rates at GMIT and NUI Galway
WorldClient
April 27, 2017
Expert climate change team sets sail for Galway from Canada
news-car-cars-traffic
April 27, 2017
Another high level meeting on Galway traffic crisis

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
EINDE ONE
April 26, 2017
Galway’s Coláiste Éinde crowned SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup champions
Galway-GAA
April 26, 2017
Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Two Weeks including Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK