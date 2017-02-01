15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

water-pour

Five Galway water supplies taken off EPA risk list

By GBFM News
February 1, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five water supplies across the county have been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List.

The schemes are Ballyconneely Public Supply, Carraroe Public Water Supply, Cleggan/Claddaghduff Water Supply, Kilconnell Public Water Supply and Leenane Public Supply.

Six months ago there were 13 Galway water schemes still on the RAL but this has been reduced to four.

Irish Water has put in place the first national Trihalomethane plan and a prioritised programme of investment to address all inadequacies in drinking water parameters.

By 2021, the utility plans to reduce the number of schemes on the risk list to zero with an investment of €327 million in upgrading water supplies across the country at risk from THMs.

THMs are chemicals formed by the reaction of dissolved organic material and chlorine which is used for disinfection.

Sean Corrigan of Irish Water says removing these THMs is a difficult process.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Irishman set to make Ocean Rowing history
The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday February 1st 2017
Foroige Youth-news
February 1, 2017
Limited youth services to be restored to North East Galway on interim basis
gbfm-news-nurse
February 1, 2017
MEP Carthy raises concerns over patient safety in western region
An-Garda-Siochana
February 1, 2017
CCTV footage examined after fight at city service station

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
‘Free To Use’ ‘No Reproduction Fee’ Pictured is Adventurer Gavan Hennigan in Rinnville, Oranmore, Co. Galway Pic. Michael Dillon/Dillon Photography
February 1, 2017
Irishman set to make Ocean Rowing history
irish-rugby
February 1, 2017
Corinthians Cillian Gallagher Named In Irish Team for U20’s Six Nations Opener
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK