Five Galway water supplies taken off EPA risk list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five water supplies across the county have been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List.

The schemes are Ballyconneely Public Supply, Carraroe Public Water Supply, Cleggan/Claddaghduff Water Supply, Kilconnell Public Water Supply and Leenane Public Supply.

Six months ago there were 13 Galway water schemes still on the RAL but this has been reduced to four.

Irish Water has put in place the first national Trihalomethane plan and a prioritised programme of investment to address all inadequacies in drinking water parameters.

By 2021, the utility plans to reduce the number of schemes on the risk list to zero with an investment of €327 million in upgrading water supplies across the country at risk from THMs.

THMs are chemicals formed by the reaction of dissolved organic material and chlorine which is used for disinfection.

Sean Corrigan of Irish Water says removing these THMs is a difficult process.