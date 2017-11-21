Five Galway players on All Star Camogie Tour

Five Galway players are included among the country’s top Camogie players who are headed for Madrid on the first-ever Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Star tour next week. Ailish O’Reilly and Aoife Donoghue are joined by Tara Kenny on the 2017 team, while Sarah Dervan and Rebecca Hennelly (pictured above centre) are part of the 2016 team. The 2016 and 2017 All-Star winners, as well as several nominees, will play an exhibition match in Madrid on Thursday of next week as part of a 4 day trip which will also include a visit to the Irish Embassy. With eight counties represented, the group set off on their travels on Wednesday, 29 November and the match will take place in Universidad Complutense de Madrid on Thursday, 30 November, before they return on Saturday, Dec 2nd.

2017 All-Stars Team:

Aoife Murray (Cork)

Tara Kenny (Galway)

Catherine Foley (Kilkenny)

Laura Treacy (Cork)

Gemma O’Connor (Cork)

Máire McGrath (Clare)

Eimear O’Sullivan (Cork)

Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny)

Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Chloe Morey (Clare)

Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Amy O’Connor (Cork)

Ailish O’Reilly (Galway)

Aisling Maher (Dublin)

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

2016 All-Stars Team:

Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny)

Sarah O’Connor (Wexford)

Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Collette Dormer (Kilkenny)

Rebecca Hennelly (Galway)

Anne Dalton (Kilkenny)

Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Orla Cotter (Cork)

Michaela Morkan (Offaly)

Shelley Kehoe (Wexford)

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick)

Tina Hannon (Offaly)

Kate Kelly (Wexford)