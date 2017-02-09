There are two changes to the starting 15 that took to the field last Friday against Scotland.

Elaine Anthony moves from the replacements to partner Marie-Louise Reilly in the second row and in the backs, Hannah Tyrrell, who was involved with the Ireland Women’s 7s side last weekend at the Sydney 7s comes into the side on the right-wing.

Five Players from Connacht have been named in the squad with three in the starting fifteen. Clare Molloy starts in the back row with Allison Miller on the wing and Mairead Coyne at Full Back. In the replacements are Mary Healy and Ciara O’Connor.

The front-row remains unchanged, with hooker Leah Lyons, partnered by props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan.

Flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy will again join captain Paula Fitzpatrick in the back-row.

Alisa Hughes, who won her first Ireland cap last week in Glasgow, will again partner Nora Stapleton at out-half.

Sene Naoupu and Jenny Murphy renew their centre partnership, with Alison Miller and Tyrrell on the wings and Mairead Coyne at full-back.

There are also two changes in the replacements, as Ciara Cooney fills the space vacated by Anthony, and Sophie Spence comes into the side as cover for the back-row.

Speaking on the selection, Tierney said:

“It was a very tough encounter on Friday evening in Glasgow. The Scots really put it up to us, and for the players to get that final score when it really mattered, and to come away with the 5 points from such a tough encounter is very pleasing.

“We’ve reviewed the performance against Scotland and the players are aware of the areas that they need to improve on against Italy.

“The nature of the Six Nations is that there’s no easy games, so we’ll have to be really focused going into the game this Sunday.”

Ireland Women v Italy, Sunday 12th Feb, 1.00pm (local time) / 12.00pm (Irish time), Stadio Tommaso Fattori, L’Aquila (Live on RTÉ)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster)

2. Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)

3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

4. Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)

5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians / Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht)

8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College / Leinster) Captain

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union / Leinster)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)

12. Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)

13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

14. Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians / Munster)

15. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht)

Replacements

16. Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

17. Ilse Van Staden (Cooke / Ulster)

18. Ciara O Connor (Galwegians / Connacht)

19. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union / Leinster)

20. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

21. Mary Healy (Galwegians / Connacht)

22. Claire Mc Laughlin (Cooke / Ulster)

23. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians / Munster)