Galway Bay fm newsroom – The fisherman whose body was discovered at Renville in Oranmore yesterday has been named locally.

Michael Coleman Mulkerrin, originally from Carna, was in his mid-40s and was living in the east of the city.

He’d sailed from the docks in the city around 3pm on Wednesday to check on lobster pots.

The alarm was raised when he failed to return and his anchored boat was discovered in the bay with no-one on board.