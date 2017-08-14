First step in development of major marine industry hub in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta has taken the first step in developing a major Marine Industries Park in west Connemara.

The Marine Park will be located in Cill Chiaráin.

The first planning application for an administrative building has been submitted this week to Galway County Council, which will decide on the plans next month.

Native resources have long been championed by Údarás na Gaeltachta as the best way to promote sustainable employment in west Connemara.

The development of a Marine Industries Park in Cill Chiaráin was identified by the Údarás as one of its key points for the promotion of employment when the Government asked for proposals for job creation earlier this year.

The Údarás has appointed Máire Éinniú as executive in charge of the project and the first planning application for portable buildings on the site is now being submitted.

Two offices, meeting rooms and ancillary facilities are included in the initial application.

It is envisaged that the Marine Industries Park would focus on a combination of projects in the future based on traditional marine and foreshore work, a range of aquaculture activities as well as processing and packaging work in the longer term with the objective of promoting employment in the Gaeltacht areas.