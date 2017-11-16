15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

First sod to be turned on Athenry wastewater treatment plant upgrade

By GBFM News
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod will be turned tomorrow on the long-awaited upgrade of the Athenry wastewater treatment plant.

The 5 million euro project aims to facilitate future population growth and commercial development in the town and is expected to be completed by early 2019.

The current treatment plant has been operating at full capacity, leading to difficulties in securing planning permission for new developments.

A ground-breaking event will now take place tomorrow, to mark the commencement of major upgrades at the facility.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon and County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion will officiate at the event.

The sod turning ceremony will get underway at the Raheen Woods Hotel at 9.30 tomorrow morning.

Project Lead Colm Boyd says it’s the latest in a list of upgrade projects earmarked for plants across Galway.

