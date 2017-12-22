15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Finian Hanley Announces His Retirement From Inter County Football

By Sport GBFM
December 22, 2017

Time posted: 12:29 pm

Former Galway Captain Finian Hanley has announced his retirement from inter county football.

The Salthill/Knocknacarra Club man burst on the scene in 2005 when he won the first of three Connacht Medals following his key role in helping Galway win the All-Ireland Under 21 Title when they beat Down in the final.

Hanley also tasted All-Ireland club glory when playing a key role guiding Salthill-Knocknacarra to victory in 2006 and represented Ireland in Five international rules series against Australia. He was named vice Captain of the Irish team in 2010.

Hanley announced his retirement in a statement released this morning through the Gaelic Players Association.

The Statement reads

“Inter county football has been an integral part of my life for the past 15 years. Today I am announcing that I am bringing my inter county career to a close.”

“I would like to sincerely thank my family, especially my parents, my wife Pauline and daughter Freya for allowing me the opportunity to play football for Galway.”

“I would also like to acknowledge my club, Salthill Knocknacarra. None of the opportunities that I have had would of been possible without my club mates and all involved.”

“To all the players, managers, coaches, mentors and delegates I l have played with and for, I am grateful for all their effort and help throughout my career.”

“I would like to acknowledge the GAA community for the help and encouragement received during tougher times for me and my family.”

“Finally, I would like to thank all the Galway supporters at home and abroad for their valued support throughout the years. I wish Galway football the best going forward.”

