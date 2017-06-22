Fine Gael set to take the chair of both Galway’s local authorities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael is set to take the chair of both Galway’s local authorities tomorrow

The new Mayor of Galway, who acts as chair of the city council, and the County Cathaoirleach who acts as chair of the county council, will be voted through under long standing pact arrangements

The county council AGM takes place at County Hall at 3.30 tomorrow afternoon where Fine Gael Clifden councillor Eileen Mannion is set to be the new county cathaoirleach, succeeding Fianna Fail’s Michael Connolly

The city council AGM takes place at 6 tomorrow evening with Fine Gael’s Pearce Flannery set to be the new Mayor, succeeding Independent Noel Larkin