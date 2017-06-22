15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Fine Gael set to take the chair of both Galway’s local authorities

By GBFM News
June 22, 2017

Time posted: 5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael is set to take the chair of both Galway’s local authorities tomorrow

The new Mayor of Galway, who acts as chair of the city council, and the County Cathaoirleach who acts as chair of the county council, will be voted through under long standing pact arrangements

The county council AGM takes place at County Hall at 3.30 tomorrow afternoon where Fine Gael Clifden councillor Eileen Mannion is set to be the new county cathaoirleach, succeeding Fianna Fail’s Michael Connolly

The city council AGM takes place at 6 tomorrow evening with Fine Gael’s Pearce Flannery set to be the new Mayor, succeeding Independent Noel Larkin

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
PLan for new city townland Ardaun to go on public display
June 22, 2017
PLan for new city townland Ardaun to go on public display
June 22, 2017
Further adjournment in NUIG gender discrimination case
June 22, 2017
Galway records one of lowest job vacancy rates in Western region

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 22, 2017
Galway Tribesmen Supporters Bus Details For Leinster Final
June 22, 2017
Connacht Rugby confirm pre-season schedule
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK