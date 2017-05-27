15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Fine Gael leadership hopefuls Varadkar and Coveney gear up for Ballinasloe debate

May 27, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar are gearing up to take part in their next leadership debate in Ballinasloe this evening.

The town is to host one of four regional debates in the Fine Gael leadership contest.

It follows a groundswell of support in the west and northwest for Minister Leo Varadkar to succeed Enda Kenny.

The public debate gets underway at the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe at 8 this evening.

During last night’s leadership debate Simon Coveney spoke about some of the parties they may enter government with.

The Housing Minister singled out the Green Party in particular.

However, Fine Gael will categorically not enter government with Sinn Féin, according to the party’s two leadership hopefuls.

Both Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney ruled out a deal with Sinn Féin.

Simon Coveney said their brand of politics is dishonest and not compatible with Fine Gael.

Leo Varadkar says he simply wouldn’t entertain it.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
