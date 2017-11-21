15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Financial crisis may close Fóram Chois Fharraige language group

By GBFM News
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 12:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Steering Committee of Fóram Chois Fharraige language group will recommend disbanding unless it receives increased funding.

Secretary of the Fóram Steering Committee Donncha Ó hEallaithe says the plan requires three full time staff to implement and would cost a quarter of a million euros a year.

However the Department of the Gaeltacht offered 40% of the desired funding and sanctioned only one full time employee which he says is not sufficient.

The Fóram is an umbrella organisation of thirty voluntary groups which created a language plan for the Chois Fharraige Gaeltacht which covers roughly 7,000 people.

The Steering Committee of the Fóram met with representatives of the Department and Údarás na Gaeltachta and gave them until Christmas to come up with a new offer.

Donncha says it will be a decision for all the groups involved but the Steering Committee will recommend dissolving the Fóram if no offer is made.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
