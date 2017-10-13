Finance Minister to visit Galway as part of budget support tour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Housing Minister Paschal Donohoe is to visit Galway next week for a public questions and answers session as part of a national tour aimed at drumming up support for Budget 2018. (Friday 20th)

It comes as a new affordable housing scheme to help struggling buyers in cities and targeted areas will be unveiled by the Government in the coming weeks.

It’s the latest scheme to give discounts to qualifying owner-occupiers — the last one gave Dublin purchasers homes at 35% below market rates but was scrapped in 2011.

According to the Irish Examiner, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will tour the country next week in a bid to drum up support for the budget.

He’s expected to attend a public question-and-answer session in the city this day week, with details of time and venue still to be confirmed.