Final report on Galway flood projects to be submitted to government next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The final report on a series of flood relief measures for towns across Galway will be submitted to the Department of Public Expenditure in March.

It’s part of the national CFRAM study, which aims to provide flood mitigation measures across Ireland.

The Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management – or CFRAM – project started in 2011.

The OPW is working in close partnership with the city and county councils on the project.

It will see flood mitigation measures put in place across the county.

A final report on the Galway measures will be submitted to the Department of Public Expenditure in March.

Meanwhile, OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says works are progressing seperately on flood mitigation measures for the Gort and South Galway region.

The area was badly affected by flooding during the winter of 2015, with many residents forced to leave their homes.

A project manager is working with locals and preparations are underway for the design of a flood relief plan for the region.