Saturday Night Fever

‘Free To Use’ ‘No Reproduction Fee’ Pictured is Adventurer Gavan Hennigan in Rinnville, Oranmore, Co. Galway Pic. Michael Dillon/Dillon Photography

Final preparations for official welcome home for world record rower Gavan Hennigan

By GBFM News
February 18, 2017

Time posted: 4:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final preparations are underway this evening for tomorrow’s official welcome home in Salthill for world record holder for a solo Atlantic row Gavan Hennigan.

The 35 year old Galway native has become the fastest Irishman to row across the ocean, completing the 5,000km journey in 49 days and 11 hours.

He’s also the fastest solo competitor in the history of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The welcome home event for Gavan will take place at the Salthill Hotel from noon until 4pm tomorrow, and proceeds will go to Cancer Care West and Jigsaw.

At the event, fresh from his appearance on the Late Late Show this weekend, Gavan will give a talk on how he managed to break a world record.

He will also expand on his next challenge which he told Ryan Tubridy will take place in the same boat, on June 1st, from New York’s Battery Park into his home town of Galway.

