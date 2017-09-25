Final Galway flood plans submitted to Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final plans on a series of flood relief measures for towns across Galway have been submitted to Government for approval.

The plans are part of the OPW’s Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Programme – or CFRAM.

The CFRAM project started in 2011 and involves predictive flood mapping, the development of preliminary flood risk management options and the production of flood risk management plans.

The OPW is working in close partnership with the city and county councils on the Western CFRAM study, which will see flood mitigation measures put in place across the county.

In a statement, the OPW says finalised plans have now been submitted to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform for independent review of the environmental assessments.

Once this review is completed and observations addressed, the final plans will be submitted to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform for approval.

The OPW adds that OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran aims to secure approval for 29 flood risk management plans developed under the national programme by the end of this year.