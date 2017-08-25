Final decision on Kirwan roundabout overhaul due in January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A final decision is set to be made in January on plans for a major overhaul of the Kirwan roundabout in the city.

The €1.2 million project will see the 5-arm roundabout converted into a traffic light junction.

The preferred option for the transformation of the Kirwan roundabout was approved in June and is currently at design stage.

The roundabout will be replaced with a 4-arm signalised junction, while the Coolagh Road will be diverted to form a 3-arm signalised junction on the N84 Headford Road.

Consultants say this is the best option for reducing traffic delays as well as limiting ‘rat runs’ through nearby residential estates.

Some of the lands required are currently zoned recreation and amenity – which means some changes to the City Development Plan will be needed.

These proposed variations will be presented to city councillors for a decision at the September meeting of the local authority.

If elected members give the green light, it’s expected a final Part 8 design will then be presented for consideration at the January meeting.

If adopted by councillors, the next step will then be a six week public consultation on the final plan to reconfigure the Kirwan roundabout.