Final decision due on sale of Renmore land in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A final decision will be made in the coming weeks on the proposed sale of land at Dun na Mara in Renmore to a private developer.

It follows a long-running campaign led by local residents, who oppose plans to create an access route to a new housing development through the estate.

Residents at Dun na Mara say they welcome new housing developments – but a new access route through their estate would increase traffic in an already congested cul-de-sac.

They argue the developer has multiple access points to the Renmore Road and there is no need to create a new link through Dun na Mara.

Last evening, residents held a peaceful demonstration outside City Hall to coincide with a sitting of the local authority – urging those present to preserve the integrity of their estate.

During the course of the meeting, Councillors approved guidelines for the Section 183 process, which oversees the sale of Council owned lands.

It clears the way for a vote to take place on the sale of the land at Dun na Mara at next months meeting of the local authority – with residents hopeful the result will bring a several year campaign to a successful close.